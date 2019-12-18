Sprint launches Free & Premium Spam Call Protection Services

Spam calls are one of the biggest threats to the security these days. With the ever growing modernization and trend of mobile usage, the spam calls are also increasing making lives miserable. In order to fight it, all the international telecom brands like AT&T and T-mobile have already taken steps to prevent spam calls from reaching thier customers. Now its Sprint turn who is finally planing to block spam calls. For this Sprint is launching free spam call protection services that will arrive in form of App. This is the best from of Spam Call Protection Services for those who want more premium services of protection.

Fell Relieved with Spam Call Protection Services

You need to download free app named Sprint Call Screener Basic firstly. This app is totally free and will identify unwanted malicious calls and also facilitates you to block them. It is basically the first step to save yourself from fraudulent calls. However, if you want to put an extra layer of protection, you need to pay $3 per month for Sprint Call Screener Plus. By opting for this, user will get some better incentives, which are as follows:

It will show caller’s name, city, and state, even those who not included in contacts.

Reveals texter’s name

Recognizes, blocks, and reports additional calls that are lower-risk, but still a nuisance.

Names incoming calls as spam and fraud calls.

Reports a personal phone number as spam.

Keeps track of blocked numbers.

This app is available for both Android and iOS phones. Initially, people can enjoy 15 days trial of Sprint Call Screener Plus.

Pakistani telecom operators should also introduce such services in Pakistan. The time is near when these services will launch for Pakistani users as well.

Also Read: Truecaller introduces call recording feature for its Android users