Square Enix Reveals New Final Fantasy VII Remake Concept Art

PlayStation fans have been waiting patiently for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, however, it’s likely going to be a while. The good piece of news is that Square Enix has recently given fans a little information regarding the release of some concept art from Final Fantasy VII Remake. Let me tell you that the concept art focuses on, a character, Betty that players usually encounter in the Sector 7 slums during “The Power of Music” quest. In addition to that, the art also gives fans a glimpse at how Betty started as a concept before being brought to life in the PS4 game.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Concept Art Revealed

The new pieces of concept art shared via the game’s official Twitter account have been shared below:

The point worth mentioning here is that the Final Fantasy VII Remake builds on the 1997 original. However, it incorporates a number of new characters and elements that were not a part of the original game. The prominent among them is the newcomer Betty. For the people who have an in-depth knowledge of the original game, it’s been quite exciting to see how Square Enix changed things. Even though, many fans are curious to know just how far Final Fantasy VII Rebirth takes things! There have been a few speculations that Aerith could actually live in the game, however, it’s still unknown whether Square Enix would go with a departure. However, it will take some time to know about her fate.

No doubt, Final Fantasy VII is considered one of the greatest video games of all time. The point notable here is that Square Enix RPG exposed a much bigger audience to the franchise than ever before. It makes it one of the biggest in the industry. The Final Fantasy VII Remake first part was very well-received, however, it remains to be seen if the developer will be able to stick the landing. Hopefully, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is expected to prove enjoyable to long-time fans of the original game together with the newcomers exposed to the story through Final Fantasy VII Remake!

