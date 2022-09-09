The highly anticipated iPhone 14 series has been officially announced by Silicon Valley giant Apple. Following Apple’s “Far Out” event, which included the release of the Apple watches and iPhone 14 series, Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve Jobs posted a meme on Instagram mocking the new iPhones for being essentially identical to last year’s iPhone 13. It is pertinent to mention here that the Steve Jobs was the pioneer of iPhones.

Steve Job’s Daughter Shares a Meme Mocking iPhone 14

The viral meme depicts a man wearing a shirt identical to the one he received as a gift. Jobs captioned the meme, “Me upgrading from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14 after Apple’s announcement today,” and shared it with her almost 500,000 followers before removing it after some time. You can see the meme in below mentioned image:

Customers believe that the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have few differences from the iPhone 13 and so do not constitute a desirable purchase. The 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus are equipped with the same chip as the iPhone 13 Pro, however, the former has an additional GPU-core compared to the normal iPhone 13 models.

In addition to a minor performance boost, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus include new photography functions, such as focusing on the front-facing camera and enhanced low-light performance. Due to the greater size of the iPhone 14 Plus, users will enjoy the longest battery life which we haven’t seen in the past.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be available for pre-order on September 9, and the iPhone 14 pro version will be released the following week, on September 16. Customers will start receiving the larger iPhone 14 Plus on Friday, October 7.

