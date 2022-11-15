Steve Jobs’ Old Sandals Sell at Auction for over $218K. A few days after they went on sale, Birkenstocks and an NFT of them sold at auction for $218,750. The shoes were expected to sell for up to $80,000. However, it has blown away all expectations by reaching $218K.

Steve Jobs’ Old Sandals Sell at Auction for $218,750

The brown suede sandals were made by Birkenstock, that much is clear. There are many photos of Jobs in Birkenstocks similar to those from the ’70s and ’80s. But, the full provenance of the main item in the auction is hazy.

“The cork and jute footbed retains the imprint of Steve Jobs’ feet, which had been shaped after years of use,” the auction house said in the listing on its website.

According to Julien’s Auctions, Jobs gave the sandals to his house manager Mark Sheff. But, Juliens’ Auctions didn’t confirm that it was Sheff who listed this particular lot.

“The sandals were part of his simple side… they were his uniform,” Jobs’s daughter Crisann Brennan said in an interview in 2018 about Birkenstocks that Jobs wore. “The great thing about a uniform is that you don’t have to worry about what to wear in the morning.”

The buyer of the used shoes did not reveal his name. Not clear is how much of a premium the buyer placed on “The 213 Most Important Men in My Life” book that was included in the auction, or the NFT of the footwear.

For those who don’t know, Steve Jobs was the co-founder, chairman, and CEO of Apple. Moreover, he was an American entrepreneur, industrial designer, business magnate, media proprietor, and investor. He died in 2011.

Check Also: Factory-sealed Original iPhone Sold for $39,340 at Auction