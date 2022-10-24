Stop Charging iPhone Overnight To Make It Last Longer

Everyone has different nighttime routines, but there’s one thing that is quite common in most iPhone users that they charge their phones overnight. Most people have a charger on their nightstand so they can wake up to a fully charged iPhone whether they use a Lightning cable, MagSafe stand, or wireless charging mat. A TikTok user Shomes has finally proved that it is not the best way. The TikTok video shows Shomes with an iPhone 13 Pro that he’s had with a maximum battery capacity of 100% since September 2021. The interesting part of the news is that he also has an iPhone 12 Pro that’s still at 100%. What is the secret behind it? He says that he rarely charges his iPhone overnight.

A viral TikTok video proves that we’ve all been charging iPhones in the wrong way

The fact is that when you charge your iPhone overnight for eight or so hours, it stresses the phone more. Even with optimized charging, the iPhone battery is still taxed after it reaches 100%. So when you leave it charging overnight and it doesn’t need it, you’re putting undue strain on the battery. This is where the problem lies. The silicon giant, Apple started showing battery health on the iPhones when it was forced to offer a battery replacement program over reports of iPhone throttling.

Tiktoker Shomes recommends charging your iPhone when it needs it. If you want to sleep and it has a 40 or 50 percent charge, leave it. Charge it sometime during the next day when it gets into the red. By doing so, the battery won’t be stressed, and its health will last way longer than it will when charging overnight. Old habits die hard. If you have this habit of charging your iPhone all night try to change it. Don’t like waking up to a fully charged phone on our nightstand every morning.

