GTA 6’s trailer swiftly surpassed trailers for games like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Cyberpunk 2077. However, it has now surpassed Minecraft’s trailer to claim the second spot as the second most-watched video game trailer of all time. Despite this accomplishment, an unexpectedly well-liked title still holds the top spot. As of now, the GTA 6 trailer, released on December 4, 2023, has accumulated over 168 million views, or precisely 168,798,692. In comparison, Minecraft’s trailer, published over a decade earlier on December 6, 2011, has garnered 167,800,171 views.

With its current view count, the GTA 6 trailer, scheduled for console release in 2025, has secured the second spot as the most-watched video game trailer. It has surpassed trailers for popular games like Clash of Clans, Team Fortress 2, and its predecessor, Grand Theft Auto 5. With over 168 million views, the GTA 6 trailer has overtaken the 2012 mobile Endless Runner game Subway Surfers as the second-most watched video game trailer. Subway Surfers’ trailer, with its catchy gameplay and description, has secured its place as the most-viewed game trailer to date.

The dominance of Subway Surfers in the realm of game trailers is not entirely unexpected, given its widespread popularity with over four billion downloads. Despite being released in 2012, the Subway Surfers trailer maintains an impressive lead with over 361 million views, solidifying its position as the most-viewed game trailer. As GTA 6 is set to launch in 2025, there remains the possibility that its debut trailer could climb to the number one spot over time.

The GTA 6 trailer, unveiling Rockstar’s version and rendition of Miami, Vice City, captivated fans with its abundance of intricate details and numerous references to real-life events, both wild and wacky.