Talk with Your Loved Ones in the UK with Lowest Jazz International Calling Rates





Jazz offers the lowest international calling rates for its users whose loved ones live in the UK. Talk with Your Loved Ones in the UK with Lowest Jazz International Calling Rates. The subscription of this offer is free. All you have to do is just subscribe to this offer and you will be charged Rs. 1.2/30 seconds. Moreover, this is a lifetime offer. You do not need to subscribe to this offer again and again.

Talk with Your Loved Ones in the UK with Lowest Jazz International Calling Rates

See Also: Now Get 60GB with Jazz Monthly Regular Bundle

How to Avail the Offer:

Jazz users can subscribe to this offer by dialing * 456*2#.

Price:

The calling rates are Rs. 1.2/30 seconds. However, there are no subscription charges.

Validity:

The offer is valid for a lifetime.

Terms and Conditions:

Discounted rates will be valid throughout the day, without any time restriction

The offer will be available on all Jazz packages

Offer is available for following mobile operators only – H3G/O2/Orange Mobile/T-Mobile/Vodafone

Premium rate numbers, Special numbers and Jersey Mobile numbers are not eligible for the discount

Offer rates will not be available for International Roamers calling from Pakistan & abroad

Limited time offer. Offer is subject to change anytime Limited time offer

Call set up fee is applicable

For More Details Please Visit: Jazz

Check Also: Jazz Monthly Smart Bundle Gives You 15 GB in Just Rs. 533