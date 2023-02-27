TCL Announces Enhanced 40 Series and New Tablets at MWC 2023

Advertisement

TCL, announces multiple mobile, tablet and connected devices at MWC 2023. Launching in the US, TCL 40 Series bolsters its mission of providing 5G for everyone with TCL 40 XE 5G and TCL 40 X 5G, as well as a 4G option TCL 40 XL. Launching globally, TCL NXTPAPER 11 and TCL TAB 11 continue TCL’s commitment to display excellence without compromising eye health.

“Our customers are at the heart of all we do. We listen to feedback, and as a result have introduced major performance and display upgrades with TCL NXTURBO and TCL NXTPAPER 2.0,” said Aaron Zhang, Chief Executive Officer at TCL Communication. “These upgrades mean devices like TCL NXTPAPER 11 and the new TCL 40 Series smartphones are market leading while supporting our goal of democratizing technology. Plus, with the support of our strong carrier partnerships, they also help us to deliver on our mission of providing 5G for everyone.”

Mobile Entertainment Elevated – TCL 40 Series

Exclusive to the US market and soon available through mobile carriers and retailers, the TCL 40 Series adds three new smartphones to its lineup: TCL 40 XE 5G, TCL 40 X 5G and TCL 40 XL. Supported by TCL’s world-leading carrier partnerships, TCL 40 XE 5G and TCL 40 X 5G continue TCL’s mission of providing affordable 5G for everyone.

For those who want a 5G smartphone but don’t want to break the bank, look no further than TCL’s most affordable 5G smartphone to date: TCL 40 XE 5G. Enjoy TV shows, movies, and sports in HD+ with a 90 Hz refresh rate, recreating moment on its the stunning 6.56″-display. Can’t wait to download the next episode? Stream easily thanks to its MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G processor and 5G connection. And, if your series marathon has drained the 5000mAh battery, rest easy knowing Sleep Smart Charging will charge your phone without deteriorating battery health.

Content creators can ensure the capture of every inspiring moment with TCL 40 X 5G’s 50MP triple AI camera and 8MP selfie camera. Supported by the same massive 5000mAh battery as its sister, users can spend all day snapping their shots. Once done, view and edit treasured memories in perfect detail on its 6.56-inch HD+ TCL NXTVISION display, plus watch back videos without lag and when ready, share them with friends easily thanks to the MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G processor.

Need a work horse phone that won’t break the bank? TCL 40 XL features a 50MP AI Triple Camera, and a lag-free Helio G37 octa-core processor, alleviating the stress of buffering when on video calls or streaming content on its 6.75-inch HD+ TCL NXTVISION display.

Launching alongside the new TCL 40 Series variants, TCL 406 is TCL’s most affordable Android 13 4G smartphone to date. Packing an entertainment punch, you can enjoy listening to your favorite tracks for longer thanks to its huge 5000mAh 2-day charge battery. If you prefer soaps to songs, TCL 406’s TCL NXTVISION boosted 6.6″ HD+ display helps you feel a part of the drama, plus dual-speakers give a surround sound feel to further enhance the experience.

Unparalleled Display Power – TCL NXTURBO

TCL 40 XE 5G and TCL 40 X 5G benefit from TCL’s new NXTURBO display enhancing software which improves GPU performance by 30% whilst reducing power consumption by up to 17%. Thanks to TCL NXTURBO, TCL 40 XE 5G and TCL 40 X 5G can handle lag-free streaming, all without major impact to battery life.

Increased graphics processing algorithms make scrolling slicker, and for those looking for gaming power, TCL NXTURBO helps ensure full frame and a more realistic in-game experience. Also perfect for live streaming and online video playing, TCL NXTURBO dramatically improves a device’s rendering efficiency by up to 50%.

TCL NXTURBO will come to additional TCL smartphones later this year, including TCL 40 SE, which are now available across Europe.

Display Brilliance and Ultimate Eye Care – TCL NXTPAPER 2.0, TCL NXTPAPER 11 and TCL TAB 11

TCL continues building on the success and critical acclaim for its NXTPAPER technology with upgrades to software and hardware. TCL NXTPAPER 2.0 boasts even brighter, more striking displays, all while protecting eye health.

Featured on new TCL NXTPAPER tablets, TCL NXTPAPER 2.0 delivers 150% more brightness compared with the original technology, up to 500 nits. Plus, TCL NXTPAPER 2.0 exceeds TÜV certified levels of blue light reduction thanks to hardware level filtering, putting eye health first without screen yellowing. Complementing this, TCL NXTPAPER 2.0’s automatic light sensor now adjusts color temperature based on the environment and time, delivering an even more comfortable viewing and reading experience.

Benefited from NXTPAPER 2.0, TCL NXTPAPER 11’s striking 11-inch 2K display delivers a stunning picture, with AI Visual Boost making colors bolder and more lifelike. TCL NXTPAPER 11 also packs a productivity punch. Whether it’s hosting video calls with the 8MP front wide-angle camera or taking notes with the ultra-realistic optional T-pen, TCL NXTPAPER 11 makes life easy. Plus, TCL NXTPAPER 11 has a massive 8000 mAh battery and reverse charging, meaning whether it’s work or play, nothing interrupts your flow.

Prefer a more conventional tablet experience? TCL TAB 11 is an entertainment powerhouse, offering a stunning 11-inch 2K TCL NXTVISION display and quad speakers. Weighing just 462g, TCL TAB 11’s slim 6.9mm design fits into almost any bag, perfect for life on the go. But, if you only want to use the tablet at home, TCL TAB 11 has LTE and non-LTE variants, giving you flexibility to enjoy it however you choose.

More Connected Devices for Mobile Ecosystem

Beyond phones and tablets, TCL’s lineup of smart devices complement each other to offer enhanced experiences, helping to inspire greatness everywhere.

The powerful noise-canceling TCL MOVEAUDIO Neo earphones are best enjoyed connected to a new TCL 40 Series smartphone or TCL tablet. Delivering 25dB of bass-boosted sound and four EQ modes for crystal clarity, TCL MOVEAUDIO Neo helps you experience sound how it was made to be heard. Plus, dual-mic call noise cancellation (ENC) and active noise cancellation (ANC) shuts out ambient noise, helping to focus in the busy world.

Whether you’re working remotely, away for business or need Wi-Fi outdoors, boost your connection securely with TCL LINKZONE 5G MW512. Its Sub-6GHz 5G network provides ultra-fast internet in a portable package, with its slim width fitting easily into the palm of your hand. Plus, the elegant design and intuitive touchscreen makes it both easy to use and easy on the eyes.

Only need reliable 4G Wi-Fi for daily use? With download speeds of up to 300Mbps and upload speeds of up to 50Mbps, TCL LINKZONE MW63 gives you the office feel wherever you’re working from. And, as the world’s first CAT6 mobile Wi-Fi solution with eSIM compatibility, it’s easier than ever to switch between packages and carriers, all while reducing the plastic waste generated by traditional SIMs.

