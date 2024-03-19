Buy TCL 32-inch D310 LED TV for Just Rs 3,267/12 months
TCL TVs are pretty popular in Pakistan because they offer a quality experience at a comparatively affordable price tag. Several households in Pakistan wish to purchase a decent LED TV with HD resolution so they can enjoy entertainment with their loved ones. Unfortunately, because of their low purchasing power, the majority of them are not able to purchase the TVs. However, that’s not the case anymore, as Alfa Mall is now offering TCL LED TVs in easy, interest-free installments.
So, let’s see how much you will have to pay to buy a TCL 32-inch D310 HD TV.
|Product name
|12 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|9 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|6 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|3 MONTHS
|TCL 32-inch D310
|PKR 3,267/-.
|PKR 4,356/-.
|PKR 6,534/-.
|PKR 13,067/-.
It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for the 3- and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link. Moreover, keep in mind that only Bank Alfalah credit card holders are eligible for this offer.
TCL 32-inch D310 Specs
|Category
|Specification
|Features
|Size
|32″
|Panel Type
|HD
|Resolution
|1366 x 768
|Power Consumption
|45W
|Viewing Angle
|178°/178°
|Refresh Rate
|60Hz
|Contrast Ratio
|3000:1
|Colors
|16.7 M (8-bit)
|Connectivity
|HDMI
|2
|Component IN
|Yes
|A/V IN
|Yes
|A/V Out
|Yes
|SPDIF Out
|Yes
|USB
|1
|Dimensions
|Dimensions with Stand
|851 x 136 x 531 mm
|Weight with Stand
|4.5 kg
|Weight Without Stand
|4.4 kg
|Warranty
|TV Parts
|2 Years (Panel, Parts, or Home Service, Except Breakage of Panel and Electric Spark or Burnt)
