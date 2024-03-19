Buy TCL 32-inch D310 LED TV for Just Rs 3,267/12 months

TCL TVs are pretty popular in Pakistan because they offer a quality experience at a comparatively affordable price tag. Several households in Pakistan wish to purchase a decent LED TV with HD resolution so they can enjoy entertainment with their loved ones. Unfortunately, because of their low purchasing power, the majority of them are not able to purchase the TVs. However, that’s not the case anymore, as Alfa Mall is now offering TCL LED TVs in easy, interest-free installments.

So, let’s see how much you will have to pay to buy a TCL 32-inch D310 HD TV.

Product name 12 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 9 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 6 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 3 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN TCL 32-inch D310 PKR 3,267/-. PKR 4,356/-. PKR 6,534/-. PKR 13,067/-.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for the 3- and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link. Moreover, keep in mind that only Bank Alfalah credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

TCL 32-inch D310 Specs Category Specification Features Size 32″ Panel Type HD Resolution 1366 x 768 Power Consumption 45W Viewing Angle 178°/178° Refresh Rate 60Hz Contrast Ratio 3000:1 Colors 16.7 M (8-bit) Connectivity HDMI 2 Component IN Yes A/V IN Yes A/V Out Yes SPDIF Out Yes USB 1 Dimensions Dimensions with Stand 851 x 136 x 531 mm Weight with Stand 4.5 kg Weight Without Stand 4.4 kg Warranty TV Parts 2 Years (Panel, Parts, or Home Service, Except Breakage of Panel and Electric Spark or Burnt)