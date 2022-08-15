Tech Valley and Beaconhouse sign MoU to digitise education for Leaders of Tomorrow!

Beaconhouse, a global network of private schools and institutes educating over 315,000 students in seven countries, has partnered with Tech Valley, an innovative digital consulting firm and trusted country partner of Google for Education in Pakistan. A memorandum of understanding was signed between the two parties in Lahore to work towards incorporating different Google technologies in Beaconhouse schools, carrying forward its mission to inculcate global best practices to improve education delivery.

Advertisement

Under this MoU, Tech Valley, with the support of international Google for Education teams, will assist Beaconhouse in procuring and incorporating Chromebooks for their programmes such as Homebridge and the inception of the Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD) model on their campuses. Additionally, Tech Valley will conduct trainings for teachers and admin staff to help them effectively utilise Google technologies such as Google Workspace and Google Cloud Platform.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Ali Ahmed Khan, Chief Operating Officer of Beaconhouse, said,

“Beaconhouse is extremely delighted to work with the Google for Education team and its local partner, Tech Valley. As the first education sector partner, we are excited to kick off this project and empower our students with Google tools and devices.”

Umar Farooq, CEO, Tech Valley, noted that as a local partner of Google for Education in Pakistan, their goal is to revolutionise the education sector of Pakistan by empowering students, teachers, and administrators with a simple solution for fast, intuitive, and easy-to-manage computing through Chromebooks.

Paul Hutchings, Country Manager, Australia, New Zealand, and Pakistan; and Tim Paolini, APAC Sales Lead from Google for Education, also joined the ceremony remotely.

The aim of this project is to equip students and teachers with the latest devices and acquaint them with technology through an easier and more flexible education model. Undoubtedly, it is time to move away from the traditional learning style and adopt technologies to help students adapt to the dynamic high-tech environment.

check out? Beaconhouse School System Signs MoU with Pearson Education for the provision of assessment services in Pakistan