Tecno Spark 7T Entry-Level smartphone Launch with Huge 6000 mAh Battery

Tecno Spark 7T entry-level smartphone has debuted in India, soon device will come into the Pakistani market. It has some amazing specifications within an excellent price tag. The smartphone is available in three color options. Tecno Spark 7T has large bezels around and a notch for the selfie camera. It has a dual-camera configuration led by the main sensor of 48 megapixels.

Tecno Spark 7T Smartphone Specifications:

The dual-SIM (Nano) Tecno Spark 7T smartphone runs HiOS v7.6 based on Android 11. This entry-level device comes with a high brightness of 480-nit and an aspect ratio of 20:9, it offers a 6.52-inch HD+ (720×1.600 pixels) display. The octa-core MediaTek G35 SoC with 4Gb DDR4x RAM and 64GB of storage can be extended via a MicroSD card up to 512GB.

Tecno Spark 7T features a dual rear camera setup with the main camera 48 megapixels for pictures and movies. Secondary camera details are still unclear. On the front side, the phone is equipped with a selfie camera of 8 megapixels in a notch.

Tecno Spark 7T includes Dual Band support WiFi, 4G, GPS, Bluetooth v5, OTG, and more connectivity options on smartphones. Other sensors include an ambient light sensor, a proximity sensor, a fingerprint reader at the back. A huge battery of 6000mAh with a measurement of 164.82×76.05×9.52mm supports the phone.

Smartphone’s Price & Colors

Tecno Spark 7T with 4GB + 64GB storage version is priced at Rs. 20,000. It is available in the colors of Jewel Blue, Magnet Black, and Nebula Orange. The smartphone sale will be started on June 15, 2021.

