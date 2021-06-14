HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i Goes On Sale Nationwide with Pricey Tag

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i, a brand-new TWS earphone, is now available in shops and online for PKR 16,499/-. It has a long battery life, active noise cancellation (ANC), a stylish design, and excellent sound quality. The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i retains the HUAWEI FreeBuds Series‘ excellent qualities, such as comfortable ANC, long battery life, and crystal clear music.

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i provides a comfortable wearing experience with a quality design thanks to hundreds of comfort tests and 3D bio-ergonomic design. Every curvature in the design flows like water, softly treating the user’s skin.

It’s just a design that lets you to secure the case on your desk. However, given the lower price tag compared to the Freebuds Pro, the lack of wireless charging is tolerable given the superb performance in other areas.

A pairing button is on the side, and a Type-C charging connector is on the bottom. One feature we particularly like is that the charging case is the same size as the AirPods Pro’s, which is a lot smaller than the cases for the FreeBuds 3i and FreeBuds Pro. Its rounded design also makes it very easy to carry in your hand or put in your pocket.

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i uses three anti-interference techniques to increase call quality by reducing interruption from environmental noise during calls.

They’re only PKR 16,499/- at authorised shops nationwide and online at Daraz.pk, OLX.com.pk, Telemart.pk, and Cubeonline.pk!



