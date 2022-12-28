Tecno to Collaborate with Established Lens Maker

Advertisement

Tecno plans to partner with established lens maker. Tecno has swiftly risen to become one of the top ten smartphone companies in the world, and it has lately announced that its plans to join the high-end market are no secret. that the business is presenting itself as a pioneer in smartphone camera innovation. And he’s eager to collaborate with some of the industry’s biggest stars to take it to the next level.

On the occasion of the Phantom X2 launch, we chatted with Mr. Laury, Marketing Director of Tecno: “For the Phantom X2 series, we conferred with professional photographer Rankin. He is well-known for his pictures of dignitaries such as The Queen and other Hollywood celebrities. He provided us with great insights and advice on how to design the finest portrait camera: “.

The final result is one of the greatest portrait cameras Tecno tested to date, with a unique pop-up design that combines a huge sensor and a large aperture to produce gorgeous natural bokeh without the computer gimmick.

This camera is present on the previously reviewed Tecno Phantom X2 Pro. Tecno, however, does not end there. The company has stated that it is discussing future product development with established lens makers.

The smartphone maker did not reveal lens maker, but we will definitely learn more about it in the following months. We can rule out Hasselblad, Leica, and Zeiss because they are already collaborating with smartphone manufacturers, but there are still plenty of major names left.