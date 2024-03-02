Tecno Unveils World’s Smallest Water-Cooled Gaming PC At MWC

Gaming PCs lead the charts in performance benchmarks, however, they also occupy a lot of space and generate noise with their cooling fans. Two gaming PCs appeared at MWC 2024 that seem to target solving at least some of the issues associated with a beefy setup. Among them is the Tecno Mega Mini Gaming G1. It made waves at MWC 2024 claiming to be the “world’s smallest water-cooled gaming mini PC,” awarded ‘Best of MWC’ alongside another “Pocket-Sized Desktops Solution”. These mini PCs deliver compact solutions for gaming enthusiasts and users desiring powerful computing within a compact form factor. They can be paired with TECNO’s AR glasses to deliver an immersive gaming experience.

Tecno Mega Mini Gaming G1: Water Cooled PC With Discrete Graphics

This mini PC boasts an independent graphics card and a visual water-cooling system to control heat and optimize performance. The best part is that users will be able to equip the Gaming G1 with either an Intel Core Ultra processor or the 13th generation i9-13900H gaming processor with turbo frequencies up to 5.2GHz.

The gaming PC comes with up to 32 GB DDR5 memory, 1 TB SSD storage, WiFi6E support, and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity. Moreover, it promises high-speed performance paired with seamless connectivity. It has a metal body design with resonant colorful lights that augment its attraction to gaming enthusiasts. There has been no info regarding the exact dimensions of this mini PC yet.

Tecno Mega Mini M1: A “Pocket-Sized Desktops Solution”

This PC comes with a volume of only 0.38L and a weight of 445 grams. It has quite a compact size and supports Intel Core 13th generation processors. The mini PC is also capable of decoding multiple 4K video streams simultaneously. It boasts 16 GB DDR4 memory, with the alternative to expand up to 32 GB through dual SO-DIMM slots. The M1 is quite lightweight yet durable. Its aluminum metal body guarantees portability without compromising on build quality.

Both the Mega Mini Gaming G1 and Mega Mini M1 highlight TECNO’s commitment to innovation and providing computing solutions for multifarious user needs.