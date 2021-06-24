TECNO’s Camon 17 is becoming the new favorite with 48MP AI Triple Camera in just PKR 24,999

Youth’s favorite smartphone brand, TECNO, has launched its latest Camon 17 series. The series includes two amazing devices, Camon 17 and Camon 17 Pro. The latest Camon 17 comes at a budget price of PKR 24,999 creating a buzz among the youth with its remarkable features. So, let’s get into the details and discuss what this new Camon 17 phone brings for Pakistani customers.

At first glance, the Camon 17 looks modern and stylish. The phone has a sleek body and the rear-camera design compliments the overall appearance. Keeping in mind the young style, the phone is available in three trendy colors, Deep Sea Blue, Tranquil Green, and Frost Silver. The placement of the fingerprint sensor at the back looks subtle and is convenient while offering fast unlocking of the device.

At such an affordable price, Camon 17 offers HD Resolution that displays bright and vibrant colors. The 6.6 inches display paired with an 89% screen aspect ratio, and a 90Hz refresh rate gives you a smooth HD look, best for playing games and binge-watching your favorite movies. Supported by 6GB RAM, you shall not face any issues while multitasking. The phone loads applications quickly, without glitches with multiple applications running in the background. Browsing and scrolling are smooth and efficient for everyday use.

TECNO’s Camon series is popular for its exceptional camera quality and features and Camon 17 keeps up the mark with a 48MP AI Triple Camera. The camera setup includes a 48MP main camera lens, 8MP wide-angle, and 2MP Bokeh lens. It also supports a 16MP Clear Selfie camera to capture all your fun moments at their best. Both front and back cameras take bright, clear pictures in daylight while the HDR setting boosts the colors and saturation of the photos making them more vibrant. The night photography is also noteworthy.

Moreover, with 128GB storage capacity, MediaTek’s Helio G85, 5000mAh battery, and fast charging, you can enjoy smooth limitless gaming and browsing. Overall, the Camon 17 comes as an incredible phone with the latest features and an amazingly economical price of PKR 24,999. So hurry and get your own devices asap!



