During the first half of the current fiscal year (July-December 2023-24), Pakistan witnessed a significant growth in mobile phone imports, reaching a total value of $792.612 million. This figure reflects a substantial increase of 118.45 per cent compared to the corresponding period in the previous fiscal year’s $362.841 million imports.

Breaking down the numbers further, December 2023 saw a month-on-month (MoM) increase of 20.16 per cent in mobile phone imports, amounting to $176.093 million. This upturn from November 2023, which recorded imports at $146.549 million, indicates a dynamic trend in the country’s mobile phone market, as reported by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Telecom Boom: Pakistan Witnesses Unprecedented Growth in Mobile Imports in First Half

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the growth in mobile phone imports for December 2023 was even more pronounced, standing at 143.59 per cent. This substantial increase from $72.291 million in December 2022 underscores the evolving landscape of Pakistan’s mobile phone sector.

The broader telecom sector also witnessed robust growth in imports, totalling $1.010 billion during July-December 2023. This represents a remarkable surge of 78.64 per cent compared to the same period in the preceding fiscal year when imports were at $565.720 million.

Analyzing the telecom imports on a YoY basis for December 2023, the sector experienced a significant growth rate of 96.43 per cent. December 2023 recorded imports at $216.263 million, surpassing the $110.095 million reported in December 2022. On an MoM basis, there was a 15.29 per cent growth in overall telecom imports in December 2023 compared to November 2023, which stood at $187.580 million.

Amir Allahwala of Mobile Manufacturing Industries expressed optimism about the surge in imports. He cited the easing of import restrictions as a key factor. With the relaxation of these restrictions, the import of mobile phone parts is expanding. It leads to increased capacity utilization in the local industry. Allahwala highlighted that the 31 local mobile manufacturers in Pakistan collectively employ over 40,000 workers, including technicians, engineers, and management professionals. It is a positive indication of the mobile industry’s role in the country’s economic landscape.

See Also: Pakistan Establishes Special Telecom Tribunal For The First Time In History