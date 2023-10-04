The Economic Committee Coordination (ECC) of the Cabinet has given its approval to the long-awaited Telecom Infrastructure Sharing Framework. This decision holds great importance for the telecommunications sector.

The meeting led by Caretaker Finance Minister Dr. Shamshad Akhtar convened to discuss a crucial matter brought forward by the Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication. The agenda of the meeting was the approval of the groundbreaking Telecom Infrastructure Sharing Framework, which was thoroughly deliberated upon before receiving the green light.

The committee has given its approval for the release of the IMT spectrum in Pakistan. This move aims to enhance the quality and performance of next-generation mobile broadband services across the country. The decision comes as part of ongoing efforts to keep up with the ever-evolving demands of the telecommunications industry.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has given its approval for the formation of an advisory committee. This committee will be responsible for overseeing the release of the unsold IMT Spectrum, along with defining its terms of reference. The decision was made during a recent meeting of the ECC, which is a key decision-making body in matters of economic policy in the country.

The formation of the advisory committee aims to address the issue of the unsold IMT Spectrum, which has been a matter of concern for some time. The IMT Spectrum refers to the frequency bands that are used for wireless communication services, including mobile broadband. At the beginning of this year, the draft of the very first Telecom Infrastructure Sharing Framework was completed and finalized by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications.

Telecom infrastructure sharing, a term encompassing the sharing of various components of telecom networks and their corresponding non-electronic and physical infrastructure, has gained significant attention in recent times. This practice involves telecom companies collaborating to utilize and jointly maintain these resources, leading to potential cost savings and improved efficiency.

The idea of sharing infrastructure helps make better use of resources by preventing duplicate network infrastructure, increasing service rollout speeds, and saving time and money. The proposed framework aims to establish a system via which licensees can collaborate in sharing their telecommunications infrastructure facilities. This collaboration would encompass both passive components, such as tower space and ducts, as well as active components, including the Access Network (BTS, BSC/RNC, microwave, etc.).

Federal Secretaries, as well as senior government officials from the relevant ministries, including Ministers of Commerce, Industries, and Production Gohar Ijaz, Communications, Railways, and Maritime Affairs Shahid Ashraf Tarar, Power and Petroleum Muhammad Ali, IT and Telecom Minister Dr. Umar Saif, Advisor to the PM on Finance Dr. Waqar Masood, Chairman SECP, and other relevant ministries, were present at the meeting.

