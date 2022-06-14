Telegram founder critiques Apple for limiting access of app features in iOS

Telegram is the freeware instant messaging app that is providing video calling, file sharing, VoIP services to Android and iOS users since 2013. The best services is provided when the device vendors cooperate and give access to these services to their users. Telegram founder, Pavel Durov again critiques Apple for limiting access to a few app features in iOS.

Regarding this, he said:

“We suspect that Apple may be intentionally crippling its web apps to force its users to download more native apps where Apple is able to charge its 30% commission.”

Apple seems to be trying that the users download the apps from the App Store so that the company also collects commission from developers. Every app that needs a web implementation has to use Apple’s WebKit. These intentional limitations by the company is affecting the web version of Telegram and hence affecting the company’s sales. Telegram has already encountered many Apple’s review problems in the past as the company runs public channels with no content restrictions. To address these issues the company started offering full web version with the same features which are available on mobile. This was done for Apple users who cannot get unrestricted access to app. But Apple’s new restrictions are again hindering the functioning of Telegram.

In April, Pavel Durov had mentioned in an article, published by Telegram Web, that there were 10 issues with iOS version of Safari due to which it lacks many important features and is not run properly for iOS users. The missing features in it are VP8 and VP9 codecs, visual artifacts, high refresh rates and push notifications.

UK government their year-long study concluded that “Apple limits the potential for rivals browsers to differentiate themselves from Safari.” These restrictions block the efficiency of web apps on iPhone and iPad devices.

Telegram is starting the paid premium subscription which will open many features for iOS users. Though the price of the subscription is still unknown but the users to happy to avail the option to use many locked features of apps.

