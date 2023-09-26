Telegram Is Taking Steps Towards Becoming A Super App Like WeChat

Telegram is one of the most widely used messenger apps around the globe. The messaging platform is now taking steps towards becoming a super app. Moreover, it is adopting an ecosystem strategy similar to WeChat. Telegram has plans to create a platform where third-party developers can build mini-apps to improve user interactions. They will accomplish the goal by partnering with Tencent Cloud and leveraging the blockchain technology of the TON Foundation.

Telegram To Partner With Tencent For Insights

According to the latest reports, the messaging platform will soon allow developers to create flexible interfaces using JavaScript, which can be launched within the app and substitute traditional websites. This super app model will depend on a network of infrastructure partners, including the TON Foundation and Tencent Cloud.

The TON Foundation is actually an independent organization operating alongside Telegram. It has partnered with Tencent Cloud to support TON validators. Moreover, it will meet the platform’s high compute intensity and network bandwidth requirements. It will undoubtedly benefit Telegram games built on TON. On the other hand, Telegram will gain insights into enticing users to employ the messenger for different purposes by partnering with Tencent. It will be captivating to see how Telegram and TON comprehend WeChat’s success and navigate the challenges of creating a mini-app platform.

WeChat is the Chinese super app that pioneered the mini app model. In addition, it offers a wide range of services, including payments, food delivery, e-commerce, and ride-hailing. Telegram’s mini-app ecosystem has the potential to get a broader user base globally, with a decentralized payments network. In particular, Mobile game developers are already marketing in overseas markets. They may find it easier to adapt their skills to Telegram’s platform. Anyhow, let’s see if Telegram succeeds in expanding its range of services or not. Stay tuned for more updates!