Telegram Stories are Here! What’s Different?

In a recent development, Telegram CEO Pavel Durov announced that they are launching ‘Stories’ on their platform. Snapchat & Instagram are two platforms that have made ‘Stories’ popular and now you are able to see them on every other social platform.

On his Telegram channel, Durov told an interesting thing that over 50% of the feature requests proposed by users demand a ‘Stories’ feature. Furthermore, he said,

Initially, we were against this since Stories are already everywhere. However, Telegram wouldn’t be Telegram if we didn’t listen to our users and didn’t innovate on existing formats.

According to a source, Telegram Stories will be launched for all users starting next month. If we talk about the Stories interface, it is quite identical to other social platforms.

How Stories Will Work on Telegram?

You will surely be curious about how the Telegram Stories will work. As per the sources, it will mostly operate like Stories on other social platforms. You will be able to post photos and videos that will vanish after a period of time.

What’s different?

Yeah, you guessed it right! Telegram is planning to do more with Stories than its rivals. For instance, users will be able to determine whether a Story will disappear after 6, 12, 24, or 48 hours. While on the other hand, the standard time period for most social apps for Stories to disappear is 24 hours. Moreover, unlike Instagram, which has separate public and Close Friends feeds for Stories, Telegram allows users to create lists with different contacts for each Story. This means you can share a specific Story with your best friends and another one exclusively for your co-workers.

