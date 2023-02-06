Telegram Update Brings New Exciting Features

Advertisement

We all know that Telegram Messenger is one of WhatsApp’s key rivals. Recently, it has started to roll out a set of new features with the latest update. No doubt, the latest Telegram Update has brought amazing features including Profile Picture Maker, Emoji Categories, Translating Entire Chats feature, and much more. Let’s dig into it.

Telegram Update Brings Translating Entire Chats Feature

One of the amazing features that have come with the latest update is ‘Translating Entire Chats’. It is quite clear from its name that this feature will allow users to translate entire chats, groups, and channels in real-time by just tapping the Translate bar at the top. The point worth mentioning here is that the handy feature is only available for premium users. However, all Telegram users can translate individual messages by selecting them and tapping “Translate”.

The other handy feature brought with this update is the “Profile Photo Maker”. They will allow users to quickly turn any sticker or animated emoji into a profile picture for their accounts, groups, or even channels. The amazing part of the news is that everyone can use animated and custom emojis for the pictures according to the company even if they don`t have Telegram Premium.

In addition to that, the company also rolled out “Emoji Categories”, in which users will get stickers and emoji sorted by categories. All the App’s users can send more than a million different stickers and emojis, however, the company stated that choosing the right one doesn’t have to be a full-time job. The list of newly added features also includes the “Network Usage” feature, which will allow users to see how much data has been used by Telegram. Detailed pie charts for Wi-fi and mobile data will show them the Network Usage and will even adjust their auto-download settings in order to suit their data plan.

Then, there is also the “Auto-Save Incoming Media” feature that Telegram users can control when media is saved automatically to their gallery based on its size, type, and which chat it was received from. Isn’t it just amazing? It also supports exceptions, so people can only save exactly what they want. Together with these plethoras of features, Telegram also introduced:

Granular Media Permissions

Annual Premium Subscription

Chat Selection for Bots

Re-Login with Apple and Google ID

New Custom Emojis

New Interactive Emojis

If you know anything regarding this update, do share it with us in the comment section.

