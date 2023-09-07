Telenor Balance Save Code – What it offers & How to Subscribe?

Telenor users must be anxious about their balance being consumed after their package expires. Well, they don’t have to worry as Telenor offers a simple way to save your balance. The company offers a data save offer and all you need to do is to dial a Telenor balance save code on your phone. Here is how you can subscribe to the Telenor balance save offer.

How to Subscribe to Telenor Balance Save Service?

Dial *7799# (Telenor balance save code) on the keypad of your mobile phone. Afterward, you will be notified about a confirmation message that you will receive after some time.

How to unsubscribe to Telenor Balance Save Service?

To unsubscribe from the Telenor balance save service, you will need to call 345.

Charges for Subscribing Telenor Balance Save Service:

You should keep in mind that there are no charges for subscribing to the offer.

Validity:

The offer will be valid until you unsubscribe it.

After subscribing to the offer, the CMO won’t consume your balance after your internet package expires. The data save service provides convenience to Zong users.

