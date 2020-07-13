Now Get Telenor Full Day Bundle in Just Rs. 13
Telenor Pakistan always kept on introducing new offers for its customers. One of its affordable offers is Telenor Full Day Bundle. The offer is not new. The company has added more incentives in the bundle. First of all, you can make unlimited calls to all Telenor numbers. You will also get 50MB data and 100MB data for WhatsApp.
Offered Incentives:
- Unlimited Telenor calls
- 50 MB Mobile internet
- 100 MB for WhatsApp
Price:
- Telenor Full day offer will be available in just Rs. 13
How to Avail the offer:
- Telenor customers can avail this offer by dialing *5*250#
Validity:
- This offer is valid for one day only till midnight.
Terms and Conditions:
- Offer will not renew after it has expired
- Standard tariff for offnet/onnet calls & data as per customer’s price plan will be charged once the offer exhausts or expires
- Price is tax inclusive for AJK and GB.
- Call setup charges of 12.5 paisa + tax paisa will be charged on every call. These rates are 12.5 paisa in AJK and GB.
- Offer mechanics and price are subject to change at any time.
- Telenor reserves the right to withdraw the offer at any time.