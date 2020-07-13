Telenor Pakistan always kept on introducing new offers for its customers. One of its affordable offers is Telenor Full Day Bundle. The offer is not new. The company has added more incentives in the bundle. First of all, you can make unlimited calls to all Telenor numbers. You will also get 50MB data and 100MB data for WhatsApp.

Now Get Telenor Full Day Bundle in Just Rs. 13

Offered Incentives:

Unlimited Telenor calls

50 MB Mobile internet

100 MB for WhatsApp

Price:

Telenor Full day offer will be available in just Rs. 13

How to Avail the offer:

Telenor customers can avail this offer by dialing *5*250#

Validity:

This offer is valid for one day only till midnight.

Terms and Conditions: