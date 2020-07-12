Stay in touch with your Loved Ones with Telenor Voice Offpeak Offer

Telenor has introduced a voice offer for its customer to stay connected all the time. Now Stay in touch with your Loved Ones with Telenor Voice Offpeak Offer for one week. Users can get the offer in just Rs. 55. Moreover, after subscribing to this offer, Telenor users can make unlimited Telenor calls form 12AM to 7 PM. If you want to subscribe to this offer, you need to dial *978#. Moreover, all Telenor subscribers are eligible for this offer.

Offered Incentives:

After subscribing to this offer, users will get

Unlimited Telenor calls From 12 AM to 7 PM

How to Avail the Offer:

To get the offer you need to dial *978#

Price:

Users can avail this offer in just Rs. 55

Validity:

The offer is valid for seven days only.

Terms and Conditions