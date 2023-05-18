TGT to Establish UAE Technology Hub to Expand Mideast Presence

TGT Diagnostics has recently announced a significant step in expanding its presence in the Middle East by establishing a cutting-edge technology hub in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The agreement, signed with Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD) Group, marks a strategic move for TGT to strengthen its ties with customers in the Gulf region and actively contribute to the UAE’s vision of becoming a prominent technology powerhouse.

The new technology hub, set to be operational by the end of the year, will serve as a centralized hub for TGT’s scientific and engineering resources, research and development efforts, information technology, software and artificial intelligence (AI) development, manufacturing, maintenance, quality assurance, and headquarters functions. By bringing together these essential aspects of the company’s operations, TGT aims to enhance its capabilities and leverage synergies to deliver high-quality diagnostics that enable customers to ensure the safety, cleanliness, and productivity of their wells.

Saad Bargach, the Chief Executive Officer of TGT, emphasized the company’s commitment to supporting the UAE’s ambition to become a technology powerhouse. The establishment of the technology hub will not only contribute to this goal but also enhance local content in the region. TGT is dedicated to recruiting and developing the best local talent across all levels of the organization, further fostering growth and innovation. Moreover, TGT remains focused on advancing its category-leading diagnostic technology and systems, renowned for their exceptional performance and reliability.

Saad Bargach, TGT’s Chief Executive Officer commented,

“At TGT, we provide essential diagnostics that help our customers keep wells safe, clean, and productive. We recognize the UAE’s ambition to become a technology powerhouse, and our new technology hub will contribute to that goal and boost local content in the region. We will recruit and develop the best local talent at all levels of the organization and continue to develop the category-leading diagnostic technology and systems we are famous for.”

TGT technology hub UAE set to be operational by the end of the year

In addition to expanding its network in the region, the new technology hub will feature a state-of-the-art high-tech manufacturing center. This facility will enable TGT to meet the ever-increasing demand for its unique diagnostic systems and products across various continents, including the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company is on track to launch its first full-production series of UAE-made diagnostic systems by 2024, solidifying its position as a leader in the industry.

By establishing a prominent technology hub in the UAE, TGT Diagnostics is strategically positioning itself to capitalize on the growing opportunities in the Middle East market. This expansion will not only drive innovation and growth for the company but also contribute to the technological advancement of the region as a whole. With its unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge diagnostics and its focus on nurturing local talent, TGT is poised to make a lasting impact on the industry and foster a thriving technology ecosystem in the UAE.

