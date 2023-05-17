UAE Cybersecurity Council launches Middle East Cybersecurity Conference

The UAE Cybersecurity Council, in collaboration with Microsoft, has launched the Middle East Cybersecurity Conference at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi.

Over the course of two days, executives from both the public and private sectors, including chief information officers and chief security officers, will gather to discuss and debate the most recent advancements in cybersecurity and data protection.

Naim Yazbeck, General Manager of Microsoft UAE, said,

“The world is on the exciting cusp of a fourth industrial revolution driven by connectivity and digital technologies. With so much at stake, robust and effective cybersecurity has never been more important. In an increasingly complex world, technology alone is not enough to combat the increasing threats. It also requires partnerships, both with governments and industries as well as between governments. The upcoming Middle East Cybersecurity Conference will provide a platform for thought leaders and experts in the region to share their knowledge and experiences on emerging cybersecurity challenges and opportunities.”

Participants will be able to network with one another and hear thought-provoking keynote lectures on themes including the business of cybercrime and the future of Artificial Intelligence in cybersecurity. Speakers at the event include Paula Januszkiewicz, Founder & CEO of CQURE, Cybersecurity Expert, Microsoft MVP, and Regional Director; Michal Braverman-Blumenstyk, Corporate Vice President at Microsoft Corporation; Dr. Tomer Simon, Chief Scientist at Microsoft Israel R&D Centre; and Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the Government of the UAE.

The event is also in line with the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) Digital Economy Strategy, which aims to increase the digital economy’s share of the UAE’s non-oil GDP from 11.7% to over 20% during the next decade. To ensure that the UAE Government is digital by design and that all national capacities, structures, and possibilities are integrated and aligned with the UAE’s strategic digital government vision, the plan seeks to embed digital features into overall government strategies. As digital change quickens across the area, so too do the number and sophistication of cyberattacks faced by businesses.

Microsoft’s Chief Technology Officer of the Microsoft Security Division and General Manager of the Israel R&D Center, Michal Braverman-Blumenstyk, elaborated,

“Today’s defenders are overwhelmed by the number of cyberattacks and the sophistication of attackers. In only the last few years, the scope and sophistication of the threat landscape have risen substantially, from basic phishing efforts to complex cyber-espionage operations that attack sensitive data and vital infrastructure. In order to keep up with machines, defenders require updated equipment. Accelerating technological development, such as the digitalization of infrastructure and AI, will tip the scales in favor of defenders by giving them an advantage in situational awareness and response time. At Microsoft, we consider cybersecurity to be an essential part of building and releasing AI systems. While developing innovative digital and AI solutions, we will always keep our clients’ information safe and secure.”

