Samsung provided extensive details about its inaugural smart ring during yesterday’s announcement. Since its initial unveiling at the Galaxy Unpacked event last month, enthusiasts have eagerly awaited further information about the Galaxy Ring. Scheduled for release in the second half of this year, Samsung has now disclosed the battery life of the forthcoming wearable device.

During a briefing attended by Korean news outlet Financial News, it was revealed that Samsung’s smart ring is expected to boast a battery life ranging from five to nine days. This extended battery performance is attributed to the absence of a display, a feature commonly found on smartwatches. As a result, the upcoming wearable device is anticipated to offer up to nine days of usage on a single charge.

This information aligns with previous statements made by Samsung mobile chief TM Roh. Additionally, it was confirmed that the smart ring will not support voice-calling functionality. According to The Elec, citing a Samsung Vice President, the Galaxy Ring is slated to be announced in the second half of the year. This suggests that its debut will likely coincide with the Galaxy Unpacked event, typically held in late July or early August.

This Galaxy Unpacked event traditionally focuses on unveiling new generations of Galaxy Z foldable devices, wearables, and tablets, indicating that the Galaxy Ring may be among the products showcased during this event. Based on the confirmed details revealed yesterday, the Samsung Galaxy Ring will be offered in platinum silver, gold, and ceramic black color options. Among its features, it will include natural cycles for fertility tracking designed for women.

Additionally, it will introduce the My Vitality Score feature, aimed at measuring the user’s mental and physical preparedness. Although Samsung mentioned that the Galaxy Ring will incorporate leading sensors, specific details about these sensors remain undisclosed at this time. The device will also offer sleep-tracking functionality capable of monitoring heart rate, sleep latency, and nighttime movement.

