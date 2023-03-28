The Hit Fighting Game MultiVersus Is Going Offline In June

Recently, we got a bad piece of news for gaming fans that the developer ‘Player First Games’ of the hit fighting game MultiVersus has announced that the Open Beta will be going offline in June. However, it will relaunch sometime in early 2024.
MultiVersus Is Shutting Down Until Next Year
It is confirmed that the MultiVersus Open Beta will end on June 25, 2023. It means that the game will be offline following that particular date, making all online modes unplayable. Moreover, the game will also be removed from digital storefronts on April 4. At that time, Gleamium, the in-game currency of MultiVersus will become unavailable for any sort of purchase.
The point worth mentioning here is that the game will remain playable to those who have downloaded it prior to the April 4 cut-off date. Players will still get limited offline access to The Lab training room as well as local matches and characters even after the game goes offline in June 2023. MultiVersus Game Director Tony Huynh stated:
“Throughout our Open Beta, we’ve been working quite hard to build the best gameplay experience, and we appreciate all of the inspiration you’ve given us. Our Open Beta has been an important learning opportunity for all of us and a stepping-stone to the next phase of MultiVersus.”
It is quite clear from the announcement that there is a lack of new characters and updates. That’s why the company is aiming to do better next year. It was further added:
“We know there’s still a lot of work to do. As a result, we have a clearer view of what we need to focus on, specifically the content cadence of new characters, maps, and modes to give you more ways to enjoy the game, along with updated net code and more matchmaking improvements.”
The developers are aiming to look into adjusting the current progression system in MultiVersus after the Open Beta ends. They will be reportedly reworking the progression system based on your feedback. Moreover, the company intends to be looking at new ways for all gamers to connect with their friends in the game.
Also Read: PTA Receives Over 16000 Complaints Against Telecom Operators in Feb 2023 – PhoneWorld