PTA Receives Over 16000 Complaints Against Telecom Operators in Feb 2023

According to the latest reports, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority recently received 16,195 complaints against different telecom operators and cellular operators in Pakistan. These complaints against Telecom Operators have been received from consumers in the month of February 2023. Reports claim that out of 16k complaints, 15,992 have been resolved which means that 98% of issues have been sorted.
98% of Complaints against Telecom Operators Resolved
It would not be wrong to say that cellular mobile subscribers constitute a large part of the overall telecom subscriber base. That is why a maximum number of complaints belongs to this segment. Reports claim that the total number of complaints against cellular mobile operators by February stood at a figure of 15,700. However, the good piece of info is that out of which 15,539 complaints were addressed.
According to the PTA data:
- 6,885 complaints were received against Jazz, out of which 6,870 were resolved. (99%)
- 3,224 complaints against Telenor were received, out of which 3,215 were resolved. (99%)
- 3,588 complaints were received against Zong, out of which 3,554 were addressed. (99%)
- 1,993 complaints were received against Ufone, out of which 1,892 were resolved. (94%)
Other than this, PTA also received 128 complaints against basic telephony. It is being told that out of which 118 were addressed during February. In this way, almost 92% of complaints have been resolved. Last but not least, 355 complaints were received against ISPs, of which 324 were addressed (91%).
The number of complaints were not less but the good part is that maximum number of the complaints have been resolved by the telecom operators. It’s good to know that CMOs are trying their best to improve users’ experience and addressing their problems fastly as well.