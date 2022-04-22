The New Samsung Exynos 1280 Chipset Has Been Announced

The Exynos 1280 chipset, which is present in some of Samsung’s recent Galaxy A mid-rangers like the Galaxy A33, Galaxy A53, and Galaxy M33, has finally been disclosed. These phones use the latest Samsung Exynos chipset in their motherboard.

The New Chipset

The chip is developed using Samsung’s 5nm EUV technology and has an eight-core CPU with two Cortex-A78 performance cores and six Cortex-A55 power-saving cores. The Arm Mali-G68 is in charge of the GPU, and you get the best connectivity.

Fused Multiply-Add (FMA) has been tuned in the new SoC, which should result in lower power consumption and longer battery life. Scene segmentation, real-time motion analysis, and multi-object surveillance are all AI features provided by the onboard neural processing unit (NPU).

Specification of Exynos 1280

Specifications of Samsung Exynos 1280 are listed below:

CPU: 64-bit, 2x Cortex-A78 @2.4GHz + 6x Cortex-A55 @2.0GHz

Arm Mali-G68 GPU

AI Engine: 4.3 TOPS AI Engine with NPU.

5G NR Sub-6GHz Plus 5G NR mm Modem

Wave 1: global 5G multi-SIM, 2.55 Gbps DL, 1.28 Gbps UL.

Wi-Fi: Dual-band (2.4/5G) Wi-Fi 802.11ac MIMO

Single camera up to 108 MP, triple camera up to 16 MP, recording and playback of 4K video @30fps.

FHD+ @120 Hz display

LPDDR4x memory

UFS v2.2 storage

Other features include Bluetooth 5.2, FM Radio Rx, and L1 and L5 GNSS quad-constellation multi-signal.

Additional Information

The Exynos 1280 can refresh FHD+ displays at up to 120Hz. The image signal processor (ISP) of Exynos can handle up to 108 Megapixels of resolution and up to three 16 Megapixel modules. Samsung also included:

Multi-frame image processing.

Electronic image stabilization (EIS).

4 K video recording and playback at 30 frames per second.

Dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac MIMO, Bluetooth 5.2, and quad-constellation multi-signal for L1 and L5 GNSS locations are included in the connectivity package.

