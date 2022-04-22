A new study by Oracle and Pamela Rucker (CIO Advisor and Instructor for Harvard Professional Development) shows that people from across the borders are calling for more progress on sustainability and social efforts, and businesses are expected to step up their efforts in this regard. People are fed up with society’s lack of progress on sustainability and social initiatives, and they want businesses to turn talk into action, and believe technology can help businesses succeed where people have failed, according to the “No Planet B” study of over 11,000 consumers and business leaders from 15 countries.

Global Citizens Believe Technology Can Play a Vital Role in Sustainable Development

Furthermore, the report also says that nearly 95% of individuals believe sustainability and social aspects are more important than ever before, and 81 percent say events in the last two years have influenced them to modify their behavior. Around 94 percent of respondents say society has not progressed far enough. Around 40% feel the lack of progress is due to people being too preoccupied with other issues, 43% believe it is due to a focus on short-term profits over long-term benefits, and 37% believe people are too lazy or selfish to help rescue the earth.

Around half of the respondents believe that enterprises can have a greater impact on sustainability and social issues than individuals or governments alone. 75 percent are dissatisfied with businesses’ lack of progress to date, and 91 percent believe it’s not enough for companies to say they prioritize environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues; they want to see action and proof.

The CIO Advisor and instructor for Harvard Professional development, Pamela Rucker said,

The events of the previous two years have shone a spotlight on environmental and social projects, and people are demanding tangible change. While there are challenges to tackling these issues, businesses have an immense opportunity to change the world for the better. The findings revealed that people are more willing to do business with and work for firms that are socially and environmentally responsible. This is an excellent opportunity. While thinking has developed, so has technology, and it can help overcome many of the roadblocks that have stymied progress.

Check out? Special Technology Zone Authority’s Chairman and COO Appointed Illegally