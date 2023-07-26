The New Waterproof Samsung Tab S9 Series Make Headlines with Impressive Specs

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series has been launched at the Galaxy Unpacked Event. The series is comprised of three different tablets including the Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. These devices come with next-gen specs and mind-blowing displays.

As you can see, the new tabs have similarities in design as compared to its predecessor. The Galaxy Tab S9 comes with a single camera at the rear side, while the other two variants have dual cameras at the back.

Now, let’s take a look at the main specifications of the tablets:

Waterproof Tablets:

All three tablets in the Galaxy Tab S9 lineup are waterproof. According to Samsung, you can take these tablets 1.5 meters under fresh water. However, they have advised not to take it in pool water. The tablets have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Other Specifications:

The Android 13 operating system, coupled with the Qualcomm SM8550-AB Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset (4 nm), powers these devices, ensuring seamless performance. The Octa-core CPU consists of a combination of 1×3.2 GHz Cortex-X3, 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A715, 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A710, and 3×2.0 GHz Cortex-A510, while the Adreno 740 GPU enhances graphics processing capabilities.

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra offers great multitasking abilities which allows the users to divide their screen and multiply their productivity.

Furthermore, the Galaxy Tab S9+ offers powerful gaming performance thanks to the presence SD 8 gen 2 and a powerful high hertz display.

You can preorder these tablets from the official channels.

