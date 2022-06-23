The eCommerce giant Amazon has long been benefitting sellers all around the globe. Those who carry out solid product research and afterward maintain its quality can really exploit the booming e-commerce market. This is evident in the example of Pakistan. Just one year after Amazon allowed Pakistani merchants to use its marketplace, thousands of sellers from Pakistan joined it. There are now more sellers in Pakistan as compared to India, Vietnam, the UK, or Canada. In May 2021, Amazon added Pakistan to the list of nations that are permitted to sell on its marketplace. The National e-Commerce Council, Pakistan’s Ministry of Commerce, and Amazon reportedly started talking in 2020, according to local media sources. Pakistan was included on Amazon’s list one year after the country’s first e-commerce policy was implemented.

The Number of Pakistani Sellers Increases Exorbitantly at Amazon

Pakistan is presently the third-most-popular country among new vendors that joined Amazon’s marketplace in the United States in 2022, according to statistics from Marketplace Pulse. America and China are at the top of the list, as expected. Even while the thousands of Pakistani merchants pale in contrast to the two major markets, they outnumber all other nations in the globe, including export hotspots like India and close neighbors like Canada.

It is pertinent to mention here that the three largest Amazon seller groups in the world are all located in Pakistan. These include “Ecommerce by Enablers” which has over 1.2 million members, “Extreme Commerce by Sunny Ali” which has over 1.1 million, and “Ecommerce Success Pakistan” which has just under 200,000. Before Pakistani sellers were formally permitted to sell on Amazon, the groups were already active.

Furthermore, 85 new nations, mostly in Central Asia, the Middle East, South America, and Africa, were added to Amazon’s list of nations that were eligible to register as sellers in May 2021. In the past, sellers from nations not included on the recognized list sold their products on Amazon using agent businesses or well-established corporate entities in nearby nations.

These vendors will eventually contribute to Pakistan’s $23 billion in exports. Pakistan’s major industries, for instance, include the production of cotton textiles and clothing. Although many of the members so far appear to be dropshipping from American producers. If they are successful, as early Chinese traders were, local industry will expand even more to help the following companies enter the market.

