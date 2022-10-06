The Redmi Pad – An all in one pad for fun launched in Pakistan

Xiaomi Pakistan has launched its latest tablet, the Redmi Pad, a device that utilizes state-of-the-art technologies, providing consumers with an immersive high-quality audiovisual experience.

The Redmi Pad comes equipped with quad speakers which are compatible with Dolby Atmos® providing you unparalleled sound. It also boasts a 10.6” display with a 90Hz refresh rate with lower visual latency giving you a viewing experience like never before. The Redmi Pad is also the first tablet in the world to have received the SGS low visual fatigue certification, making any viewing relaxing and easy on the eyes. The Redmi Pad is also certified by TÜV Rheinland for low light, which protects your eyes from screen fatigue and makes binge-watching a relaxing pastime. These features alone make the Redmi Pad a must-have.

It also boasts an 8MP 105° ultra-wide camera with FocusFrame technology making it perfect for group video calls.

An 8,000mAh long-lasting battery keeps the Redmi Pad powered for longer movie marathons, gaming, or hours of photography. It comes with a 22.5W in-box charger which also supports 18W fast charging.

Market Availability

The new Redmi Pad is available at our local stores as well as online stores at Corecart, Mistore and Daraz for PKR 57499/-

Quick Specifications

Display 10.6” Display Sound Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos® Battery 8,000mAh Battery Front Camera 8MP 105° Ultra-wide camera with FocusFrame technology Rear Camera 8MP main camera Processor MediaTek Helio G99

