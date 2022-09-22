The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Hosted An Event Inside Fortnite

All the fans of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon know very well that Jimmy is not the one to shy away from weird ideas. He can do whatever happens to be popular at the moment. Do you remember that time he pumped up NFTs? When he announced that Jimmy would be hosting a show within Fortnite, it honestly wasn’t as astonishing as you might think.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Hosted Inside Fortnite Due to Metaverse

Fortnite had already played host to huge events like concerts for Ariana Grande. Actually, by the game’s design, it’s the perfect place to host a collaboration between a talk show and a video game. It is the same game where you can currently find Goku fighting Iron Man together with having a giant banana person named Peely doing the griddy with LeBron James. So, the virtual New York based on The Tonight Show seems pretty tame as compared to all this.

However, the odd thing worth mentioning here is that we don’t know the reason why the event happened. Doing collaborations with Fortnite is a pretty regular thing. However, according to the official press release, the event was hosted because they wanted to get involved in the metaverse. So, it is apparently not an official collaboration with Epic Games at all. Fortnite is definitely not the metaverse, however, it is probably the closest thing as it usually gets described right now.

So, what do you think that The Tonight Show is now going to start hosting its show within the metaverse forever? Are we all going to watch and attend it through virtual screens? Definitely not, but it’s pretty clear that you can get such a high level of detail inside the Fortnite creator tool.

