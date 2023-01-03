These iOS Features Will Make Their Way To Users In 2023

Advertisement

2023 is finally here and it seems to be another busy year for iPhone software. We all know that the details about iOS 17 are quite slim, however, the silicon giant, Apple has previously announced several features that will release this year as part of upcoming updates like iOS 16.3 and iOS 16.4. Today, I am going to jot down seven iOS features that are expected to launch or expand to additional countries in 2023.

7 iOS Features Expected To Launch/Expand in 2023

Web Push Notifications

Apple stated that iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 will introduce opt-in support for web-based push notifications in 2023. It is a heft feature that will allow iPhone and iPad users to receive notifications from websites through Safari, just like notifications that are sent from apps.

Apple Pay Later

This feature was announced at WWDC 2022 last June. Let me tell you that Apple Pay Later is actually a financing feature that will let qualifying customers in the U.S. divide a purchase into four equal payments in time period of six weeks. The point notable here is that it will have no interest or fees to pay. The feature is said to be built into the Wallet app and will be available for online purchases and in apps ones on the iPhone and iPad.

Security Keys for Apple ID

The first iOS 16.3 beta enables a new Security Key for Apple ID feature that the silicon giant said will be available globally in early 2023. The feature will give users the option to use hardware security keys in order to further protect their accounts. For those users who will enable this feature, Security Keys will strengthen Apple’s two-factor authentication by requiring a hardware security key instead of a verification code from another Apple device. Let me tell you that the feature will rely on third-party security keys available from brands like Yubico.

Apple Card Savings Account

Apple revealed in October 2022 that Apple Card users will “soon” be able to open new high-yield savings account from Goldman Sachs. They can have their Daily Cash cashback rewards automatically deposited into it with no fees, no minimum deposits, and no minimum balance requirements. The account will be managed through the Wallet app on the iPhone. Apple Card will provide 2-3% Daily Cash on purchases made with Apple Pay and 1% on purchases made with the physical card.

Next-Generation CarPlay

iPhone-based software platform CarPlay will feature support for multiple displays, widgets, and integration with vehicle functions like the instrument cluster, climate controls, and FM radio. The next-generation CarPlay experience will be announced in late 2023 according to Apple, with committed automakers including Acura, Audi, Ford, Honda, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Porsche, Volvo, and others.

Advanced-Data Protection in More Countries

Apple recently unveiled an optional Advanced Data Protection feature. It expands end-to-end encryption to many additional areas of iCloud when enabled, including iCloud Backups, Photos, Notes, Reminders, Voice Memos, and more. The feature made its way to iOS 16.2, macOS 13.1, and other recently released software updates for U.S. users only. Furthermore, it will start rolling out to the rest of the world in early 2023.

Emergency SOS via Satellite in More Countries

The silicon giant announced that Emergency SOS via Satellite feature will be supported in additional countries next year. However, the company did not provide a list of countries where the feature will be expanding to next.

