Granblue Fantasy: Relink Is Finally Coming in 2023

Advertisement

The highly anticipated Granblue Fantasy: Relink is no doubt a game, everyone is waiting for. The point worth mentioning here is that its development cycle went very long. However, the good piece of news is that it’s finally about to end its lengthy development cycle and is expected to make its way to its fans very soon.

Advertisement

Granblue Fantasy: Relink Will be Release In 2023

Japanese developer Cygames has recently announced that the upcoming game will make its way to its fans at some point in 2023. They revealed it on Twitter while also sharing a new teaser trailer. At the very end, we can see the confirmation that Granblue Fantasy: Relink will be released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.

Let me tell you that this game was originally known as Granblue Fantasy Project Re: Link. It was initially meant to be co-developed by PlatinumGames and Cygames. However, in February 2019, Cygames announced that now they are going to fully take charge of the development of the game and officially titled Granblue Fantasy: Relink. After that in late 2020, Cygames announced a 2022 release date. However, allegedly because of the pandemic the studio had to delay the game once more until 2023.

Advertisement

Granblue Fantasy: Relink allows players to control a party of NPCs or play with friends in online co-op. The point worth mentioning here is that up to four players in total can play this game. There had been no words from Cygames regarding if cross-platform play is supported or not.