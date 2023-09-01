This Facebook Setting Will Stop Meta From Using Your Data for AI Training

Recently, Meta updated its Facebook help center. The latest Facebook update has come with a dedicated form titled “Generative AI Data Subject Rights.” It is no doubt a significant step towards user data privacy. The dedicated form offers Facebook users the ability to manage personal information that may contribute to the training of generative AI models.

Facebook Help Center Gets Updated!

The all-new dedicated form allows users to submit requests related to the use of third-party data for training AI models. It is no doubt a good initiative by Meta as it will provide users the option to access, modify, or delete their personal data from various third-party sources that contribute to the training of its broad language and related AI models.

Meta refers to third-party information as data publicly available on the internet or licensed sources in this form. This kind of information plays a significant role in training generative AI models that leverage predictive patterns to develop fresh content. It has been confirmed by the company that the “Llama 2” open-source large language model wasn’t trained on user data.

These are the basic steps to delete some of your Facebook data used for training generative AI models:

Head to the “Generative AI Data Subject Rights” form on Meta’s generative AI privacy policy page.

Tap the link for more information and request submission.

Select from three options based on your preference or concern.

The good part is that you will be able to access, correct, or download personal information obtained from third-party data. Moreover, you can also delete such information from training sources. After choosing an option, a security check test will be needed, though some users have reported facing bugs while completing the form.

Check out: Galaxy S24 Ultra Will Reportedly Come With An Improved 200MP Sensor (phoneworld.com.pk)