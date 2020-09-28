This feature from Amazon’s Ring is a necessary accessory

In an interview, Nathan Ackerman, who is Ring’s Head of Mobile Products Roadshow, said, “Traffic stops can be a time when having a video is important so that everyone remains on their best behaviour. So, we developed a feature to support that.” This Amazon’s Ring feature primary goal is to prove a deadly accident or something bizarre happened during a traffic stop. In today’s world, you don’t have any idea what a trouble-free traffic stop could twist into.

Making the video and audio recording of any incident, you have this evidence available at the spot. These recordings help you show your side of the story. With the help of captured images and recorded videos, you can genuinely help the police officers to make the right decisions. In a pretty unstable situation, these recordings will play a neutral judge role.

Amazon’s ring feature can Keep you Out of Jail

According to the news details, Apple introduced Siri Shortcuts a few years ago. By using these Shortcuts, the whole procedure was introduced by some iPhone user that store the evidence of the events that happened during a traffic stop. When an iPhone user claims, “Siri, I’m being pulled over,” it opens the front camera and makes a recording of the whole incident.

After the recording is being done, emails, texts, and other location details are dispersed to your family members and friends’ available list about the entire present situation. During this procedure, the phone is kept silent so that police will not judge what is happening or something is being recorded.

Last week Ring introduced its version of Siri Shortcut and is available with Ring Car Camera. It has dual side HD cameras. While driving, if an accident accrued, sensors detect the accident, and first responders will be aware. If you see police coming behind you, you say “Siri, I’m being pulled over,” the cameras will start recording the whole thing and keep it safely in the cloud. This is the Traffic Stop feature, and it works along with Ring Car Cam and the Amazon app.

