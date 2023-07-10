Meta’s Twitter rival, Threads, crosses 100 million user sign-ups as a result Twitter is experiencing a decline in traffic. Meta launched Threads last week for iOS and Android users in 100 countries, and it is currently the top free app on the App Store.

The new app crossed 2 million sign-ups in just two hours after launch, 10 million users in seven hours and 30 million in just 12 hours.

Apple Joins Threads as New Platform Now Has More than 100 Million Users

Instagram Head Adam Mosseri last week clarified that Meta does not want to replace Twitter. However, it creates a public square for communities on Instagram that never really embraced Twitter and for communities on that are interested in a less angry place for conversations.

The new application does not have all the features that Twitter have. It does not have features like direct messages, a following feed, a full web version, a chronological feed and more.

Moreover, Apple also joined the Threads party. The greatest Apple senior vice president of marketing Phil Schiller joined the platform. Apple News was the first to arrive at the Threads. Since then, Apple also created new accounts for Apple Books, Apple Music, Shazam, and Beats.

Threads is a standalone app. However, users can log in using an Instagram account. Their Instagram username carries over, but there is an option to customize their profile specifically for Threads.

On Threads, posts can be shared on Instagram and vice versa. The posts can include links, photos, and videos of up to five minutes in length. Users see a feed of posts from people they follow as well as recommended content.

