Instagram announced Threads, its new app to rival Twitter. Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg also said that the company’s newly-launched app aims to outrival Twitter. Experts say Threads could attract unhappy Twitter users with recent changes to the platform.

Threads allows users to post up to 500 characters and has many features similar to Twitter. The app passed five million sign-ups in its first four hours.

Instagram Launches ‘Twitter Killer’ Threads App- Here’s How to Use it

Threads is a standalone app. However, users can log in using an Instagram account. Their Instagram username carries over, but there is an option to customize their profile specifically for Threads.

On Threads, posts can be shared on Instagram and vice versa. The posts can include links, photos, and videos of up to five minutes in length. Users see a feed of posts from people they follow as well as recommended content.

They are able to control who can “mention” them and filter out replies to posts that contain specific words.

Unfollowing, blocking, restricting or reporting other profiles is also possible. Moreover, any accounts users block on Instagram are automatically blocked on Threads. Users will also be able to choose to follow the same accounts they do on Instagram. The app allows users to be private on Instagram, but public on Threads. So, it’s all in your hands.

Meta called the new app an “initial version”. The company has also planned extra features including the ability to interact with people on other social media apps like Mastodon.

Threads is now available to download in over 100 countries including the UK. However, it is not available in the EU because of regulatory concerns. Pakistani users can also download it now.

