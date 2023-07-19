Threads App For iOS Gets First Major Update With A Bunch Of New Features

The point worth mentioning here is that the new update is available for iPhones only. Reports claim that the Android version update will make its way to all its users soon. Let me tell you that Threads for desktop still remains unavailable. Some users claim that they need to restart the app to see the features. Even though, it is taking a full day for the features to start emerging for some iOS users.

Threads developer Cameron Roth clarifies:

“We use a system of server-delivered flags which can take a while to fully release.”

Roth further said that the translation feature will emerge at the bottom of a post alongside the like, reply, repost, and share options. Other newly introduced Threads features mainly are mainly related to the scrolling experience.

The point notable here is that all these features are already available on Twitter. The new app seems to be a copycat of Twitter, however, Meta debates that it aims to be a friendlier platform just like Instagram. We hope that Threads will soon dig into the idea of adding more features to retain users. Retaining the number of active users is always going to be a challenge for Threads as its rival Twitter is already in a strong position to contend.

