Threads App For iOS Gets First Major Update With A Bunch Of New Features
According to the latest news, the Threads app for iPhones received a major update with a bunch of new features. The app is adding many new features like translations, a dedicated tab, and much more. The number of Threads users has been dropping since last week that’s why the company rolled out the latest update to engage more users. Threads app is set as a text-based extension of Instagram, though it is an unpretentious rival of Twitter. The newly launched app by Meta still lacks some features that Twitter offers. Threads update also came with some bug fixes.