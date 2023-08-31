Thriving Digital Marketing Jobs in UAE: High Demand and Competitive Salaries

The scope of digital marketing jobs in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is quite significant and has shown good growth. Cities such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi, have been rapidly expanding their digital infrastructure and technology adoption, making digital marketing an essential facet of business strategy.

UAE has been investing immensely in digital infrastructure, with an emphasis on smart cities and tech-driven solutions. This has led to increased internet penetration and a greater demand for digital marketing services. Furthermore, the rise of e-commerce platforms and online shopping in the UAE has created new opportunities for digital marketers to specialize in areas such as social media advertising, search engine optimization (SEO), content marketing, and email marketing for online retailers.

So, here are the most in-demand and highly paid jobs in the digital marketing industry of UAE.

Digital Marketing:

Job Position Salary Range (AED) Head of Digital Marketing 40,000 – 60,000 Sr. Digital Marketing Mgr 30,000 – 40,000 Growth Hacker 20,000 – 40,000 Digital Marketing Manager 28,000 – 38,000 Social Media Manager 20,000 – 30,000 SEO Manager 18,000 – 28,000 Account Manager 15,000 – 18,000 Digital Marketing Exec 12,000 – 18,000

User Experience and Design:

Position Salary Range (AED) Salary Range (USD) UX Director 50,000 – 70,000 $13,611 – $19,027 Head of User Experience 40,000 – 55,000 $10,891 – $15,000 Product Designer 20,000 – 35,000 $5,445 – $9,534 UX/UI Designer 18,000 – 28,000 $4,901 – $7,634 Visual Designer 15,000 – 25,000 $4,083 – $6,811

Digital Transformation and Strategy:

Position Salary Range (AED) Salary Range (USD) Chief Digital Officer 60,000 – 90,000 $16,336 – $24,503 Head of Digital 40,000 – 70,000 $10,891 – $19,027 Digital Transformation Manager 40,000 – 65,000 $10,891 – $17,679 Agile Lead 30,000 – 45,000 $8,167 – $12,250 Digital Strategist 25,000 – 35,000 $6,811 – $9,534 Digital Project Manager 20,000 – 30,000 $5,445 – $8,167

Product and E-commerce:

Position Salary Range (AED) Salary Range (USD) Product Director 45,000 – 60,000 $12,250 – $16,336 Head of E-commerce/Omnichannel 35,000 – 50,000 $9,534 – $13,611 Head of Product 40,000 – 50,000 $10,891 – $13,611 Product Manager 20,000 – 35,000 $5,445 – $9,534 E-commerce Manager 25,000 – 35,000 $6,811 – $9,534 E-commerce Specialist 18,000 – 25,000 $4,901 – $6,811

Also read:

UAE’s Mashreq Bank Set to Launch Digital Banking Operations in Pakistan