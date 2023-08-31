Thriving Digital Marketing Jobs in UAE: High Demand and Competitive Salaries
The scope of digital marketing jobs in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is quite significant and has shown good growth. Cities such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi, have been rapidly expanding their digital infrastructure and technology adoption, making digital marketing an essential facet of business strategy.
UAE has been investing immensely in digital infrastructure, with an emphasis on smart cities and tech-driven solutions. This has led to increased internet penetration and a greater demand for digital marketing services. Furthermore, the rise of e-commerce platforms and online shopping in the UAE has created new opportunities for digital marketers to specialize in areas such as social media advertising, search engine optimization (SEO), content marketing, and email marketing for online retailers.
So, here are the most in-demand and highly paid jobs in the digital marketing industry of UAE.
Digital Marketing:
|Job Position
|Salary Range (AED)
|Head of Digital Marketing
|40,000 – 60,000
|Sr. Digital Marketing Mgr
|30,000 – 40,000
|Growth Hacker
|20,000 – 40,000
|Digital Marketing Manager
|28,000 – 38,000
|Social Media Manager
|20,000 – 30,000
|SEO Manager
|18,000 – 28,000
|Account Manager
|15,000 – 18,000
|Digital Marketing Exec
|12,000 – 18,000
User Experience and Design:
|Position
|Salary Range (AED)
|Salary Range (USD)
|UX Director
|50,000 – 70,000
|$13,611 – $19,027
|Head of User Experience
|40,000 – 55,000
|$10,891 – $15,000
|Product Designer
|20,000 – 35,000
|$5,445 – $9,534
|UX/UI Designer
|18,000 – 28,000
|$4,901 – $7,634
|Visual Designer
|15,000 – 25,000
|$4,083 – $6,811
Digital Transformation and Strategy:
|Position
|Salary Range (AED)
|Salary Range (USD)
|Chief Digital Officer
|60,000 – 90,000
|$16,336 – $24,503
|Head of Digital
|40,000 – 70,000
|$10,891 – $19,027
|Digital Transformation Manager
|40,000 – 65,000
|$10,891 – $17,679
|Agile Lead
|30,000 – 45,000
|$8,167 – $12,250
|Digital Strategist
|25,000 – 35,000
|$6,811 – $9,534
|Digital Project Manager
|20,000 – 30,000
|$5,445 – $8,167
Product and E-commerce:
|Position
|Salary Range (AED)
|Salary Range (USD)
|Product Director
|45,000 – 60,000
|$12,250 – $16,336
|Head of E-commerce/Omnichannel
|35,000 – 50,000
|$9,534 – $13,611
|Head of Product
|40,000 – 50,000
|$10,891 – $13,611
|Product Manager
|20,000 – 35,000
|$5,445 – $9,534
|E-commerce Manager
|25,000 – 35,000
|$6,811 – $9,534
|E-commerce Specialist
|18,000 – 25,000
|$4,901 – $6,811
