Thriving Digital Marketing Jobs in UAE: High Demand and Competitive Salaries

Usama AnjumLast Updated: Aug 31, 2023
The scope of digital marketing jobs in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is quite significant and has shown good growth. Cities such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi, have been rapidly expanding their digital infrastructure and technology adoption, making digital marketing an essential facet of business strategy.

UAE has been investing immensely in digital infrastructure, with an emphasis on smart cities and tech-driven solutions. This has led to increased internet penetration and a greater demand for digital marketing services. Furthermore, the rise of e-commerce platforms and online shopping in the UAE has created new opportunities for digital marketers to specialize in areas such as social media advertising, search engine optimization (SEO), content marketing, and email marketing for online retailers.

So, here are the most in-demand and highly paid jobs in the digital marketing industry of UAE.

Digital Marketing:

Job Position Salary Range (AED)
Head of Digital Marketing 40,000 – 60,000
Sr. Digital Marketing Mgr 30,000 – 40,000
Growth Hacker 20,000 – 40,000
Digital Marketing Manager 28,000 – 38,000
Social Media Manager 20,000 – 30,000
SEO Manager 18,000 – 28,000
Account Manager 15,000 – 18,000
Digital Marketing Exec 12,000 – 18,000

User Experience and Design:

Position Salary Range (AED) Salary Range (USD)
UX Director 50,000 – 70,000 $13,611 – $19,027
Head of User Experience 40,000 – 55,000 $10,891 – $15,000
Product Designer 20,000 – 35,000 $5,445 – $9,534
UX/UI Designer 18,000 – 28,000 $4,901 – $7,634
Visual Designer 15,000 – 25,000 $4,083 – $6,811

Digital Transformation and Strategy:

Position Salary Range (AED) Salary Range (USD)
Chief Digital Officer 60,000 – 90,000 $16,336 – $24,503
Head of Digital 40,000 – 70,000 $10,891 – $19,027
Digital Transformation Manager 40,000 – 65,000 $10,891 – $17,679
Agile Lead 30,000 – 45,000 $8,167 – $12,250
Digital Strategist 25,000 – 35,000 $6,811 – $9,534
Digital Project Manager 20,000 – 30,000 $5,445 – $8,167

Product and E-commerce:

Position Salary Range (AED) Salary Range (USD)
Product Director 45,000 – 60,000 $12,250 – $16,336
Head of E-commerce/Omnichannel 35,000 – 50,000 $9,534 – $13,611
Head of Product 40,000 – 50,000 $10,891 – $13,611
Product Manager 20,000 – 35,000 $5,445 – $9,534
E-commerce Manager 25,000 – 35,000 $6,811 – $9,534
E-commerce Specialist 18,000 – 25,000 $4,901 – $6,811

