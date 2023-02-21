Advertisement

TikTok announced a beta version of a revamped creator fund called the “Creativity Program.” The company says the program is designed to generate higher revenue and unlock more opportunities for creators. The program is available to select creators on an invite-only basis, with availability to all eligible creators coming soon.

TikTok Launches a Revamped Creativity Program in beta

The program is still in its early stages. TikTok declined to reveal the specific amount of money that it has allocated for the program. The company also didn’t say how many followers or views creators need in order to be eligible for the program. The company only revealed that users need to be at least 18 years old and have an account in good standing to be eligible for the program.

TikTok says it developed the new program based on feedback from creators on its current earning opportunities, including its Creator Fund. TikTok has further revealed that it reworked its formula to offer a higher average gross revenue for qualified video views with the new program.

To start earning with the program, creators will need to create high-quality, original videos that are longer than one minute.

The program gives creators access to an updated dashboard with more insights into estimated revenue, video performance metrics and analytics and video eligibility requirements.

However, TikTok’s new program shows that it’s focused on retaining its creator talent. The company says it’s committed to finding new ways to give rewards to creators.

The new Creativity Program is the latest addition to TikTok’s suite of monetization tools. It includes LIVE subscriptions and TikTok Pulse.

