TikTok Adds new Exciting Shopping Features While Instagram Drifts Away

Advertisement

TikTok and Instagram have become staunch competitors since both platforms have invested extensively in the short videos segment. However, both platforms provide additional features, and although Instagram has opted to stop offering shopping options, TikTok is now developing exciting shopping features for brands.

Advertisement

TikTok Adds new Exciting Shopping Features

According to a post, TikTok has quietly rolled out an in-app checkout feature in the United States, allowing companies to sell their items directly through the app. Till now, Pacsun, a pop culture merchandise store, and KimChi Chic, a cosmetic company, have been invited to sell their items on TikTok.

On their profile, brands that offer a shopping experience on TikTok will get a little bag icon. Customers will also be able to browse a product inventory that includes photographs, videos, descriptions, and pricing. Additionally, users may add things from many merchants to the same basket. The change occurs when an increasing number of individuals, particularly adolescents, use TikTok as a search engine.

Advertisement

However, this does not guarantee the success of TikTok’s buying experience. This is because Instagram attempted to execute the same thing, but the results were unsuccessful. In 2018, shopping features were added to Instagram, and in 2020, a dedicated tab was added to the app. Meta stated earlier this year that the Shop tab will be deleted from the app.

Instagram has informed its staff that it is transitioning its focus from e-commerce to advertising. Instagram stated that it will discontinue the Live Shopping function, which allowed artists to tag goods during live broadcasts.

When TikTok will expand its shopping features to more locations and brands is still uncertain.

Advertisement

Check out? TikTok CEO to Testify Before U.S. Congress Over Security Concerns