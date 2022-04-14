Tiktok Dislike button: Now users can ‘flag’ inappropriate comments

TikTok has announced that it is testing a new tool for Tiktok dislike button. Users can flag comments they feel “irrelevant or indecent” without their dislike being seen to others, according to a TikTok blog article on safety and community guidelines enforcement. Earlier this year, some users noticed multiple versions of the option.

“This community feedback will be added to the mix of parameters we already utilize to keep the comment section relevant and a space for true engagement,” TikTok said. In addition to the ability to report a coworker, the dislike button will display.

TikTok is testing a ‘Dislike’ button for comments pic.twitter.com/Pv8anV5fDh — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) January 27, 2022

The company refused to reveal any information about the Tiktok dislike button user interface.

Because social media consultant Matt Navarra first saw the dislike button earlier this year in January, it appears that TikTok has been working on it for at least a few months.

Variations of dislike buttons can be found on a variety of digital platforms. For comments, YouTube provides a thumbs down button, but the dislike count is kept private. Other publications, on the other hand, has a similar downvote option for comments, but the entire number of upvotes and downvotes is visible. Furthermore, Twitter has been experimenting with a private downvote option for tweet replies.

The company also claims it’s experimenting with sending reminders to creators who receive a lot of critical comments about features like comment filtering and bulk ban and delete. According to TikTok, decisions on whether to fully implement the feature will be made in the following weeks.