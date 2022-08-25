TikTok is experimenting new “Nearby Feed” to show local content

Social media platforms and IT companies need to bring in new features and updates to stay current and as a consequence, the users get the benefit of getting more ease and convenience in the use of the technology. In an effort to bring new features for users, TikTok is working on a fresh “Nearby Feed” and it is designed in a way to show the local content to the users. The spokesperson from the company said:

“We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience.”

The Nearby Feed will add the ability to display even more specific and personalized content to the users. With this new feed, local content will easily be available to the users. The new feed on TikTok paired with the app’s recommendation algorithm will catch up in time with Instagram’s new feature of a searchable map and Snapchat’s Snap Map and all three will give users all around the world a better way to find the local content and find the places which are nearby in a much easier way. All three features will work in collaboration to give convenience to the users on TikTok.

The scope of the test is quite limited and just a few users have been selected from Southeast Asia to test the new Nearby Feed. These lucky nominated users will be able to see the nearby feed tab beside the “Following” and “For You” feeds on the TikTok homepage. The new feed has been tested with another new feature of adding location tags to their videos.

When the spokesperson was asked about this new feature, he mentioned that this feature will be soon rolled out to the creators and as the new Nearby feed is new and under testing so cannot confirm whether the two features will be linked nor not like the company may say that the Nearby feed only show videos that have location tags or the feed can even run without the location tags. But it is too early to say another in public as the features are still under testing and experimental phase.

