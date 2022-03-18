TikTok is a video-focused social networking service and it is the most liked one among the youth. It has introduced the Snapchat style stories for its users which was liked by many and they got a positive review. It is now further rolling out the feature to a larger group of users. TikTok is Rolling Out its stories to more users.

TikTok was experimenting with the changes in the feature for many months and finally, the new update is out for the public. According to a spokesperson, the company is expanding a pilot test. It will provide the creators with additional formats that they can use to bring life to their creative ideas for the TikTok community.

TikTok is Rolling Out its stories to more users: Are you one of them?

The future look of the new TikTok stories is still not clear. In the previous feature, putting a photo or a video to the story feature is parallel to making videos and taking photos for the standard feature in TikTok. The editing tools, filters, sounds and effects are also more or less the same. The regular TikTok video appears directly on the person’s profile. On the contrary, the TikTok stories won’t show up in profile or feed and its life is 24 hours. They also miss a feature of the scrolling bar which is available on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Whatsapp. This scrolling bar of stories from the accounts we follow to tap through is the biggest setback. Rumors are in the air that the company was testing on the pop-over vertical window which will serve the purpose of the scroll-down window. Let’s see if the new feature is having this add on.

How to reach a story feed:

If someone is lucky to get the new story feature update, then the only way to see the TikTok story is to find the blue-circled profile picture on the video one is watching. If we tap it, it will launch into the story feed for the user. The same blue circle will also be there on the user’s profile and tapping the profile picture will also take the user to the story.

The face of the new updated feature is still not clear but soon the users will see a few lucky ones soon will get the new feature.

It is still not clear, the company will roll out the feature to how many people. It is gradually allowing users to create the story. If someone has received the feature, he will be greeted with a new banner saying create a story.

Also Read: Peshawar High court directs PTA to provide report on Tiktok ban