TikTok Jump Introduced for Content Creators

TikTok has introduced a new feature that will definitely be a game-changer for the company. Named TikTok Jump, the new feature gives a pathway to mini-programs and services, which users can incorporate into their videos. Previously, users had to search for the dreadful link in the bio that was quite a time-taking task, now users will simply be able to put them in their videos easily.

For this, the company has added a cute little video widget, that will help you get a recipe in cooking class or some favorite exercise, and much more. Jump does not act as regular tools instead it is more like an integration tool, which you just can not put everything of your choice.

TikTok introduces in-video links with TikTok Jump

Initially, the video-making company has collaborated Whisk, Breathwrk, Wikipedia, Quizlet, StatMuse, and Tabelog to allow creators to add stats, ingredients, a Wikipedia article, or a quiz to their videos. TikTok plans to partner with more companies in the future.

In order to help users, TikTok has shared steps to use Whisk. Here you go!

While its a big news for content creators, the app has shared that soon it will be coming along with integration to BuzzFeed, Jumprope, IRL, and WATCHA. Also, users will soon be able to jump to events, movies, and articles right from the TikTok video you’re watching.

This feature has started rolling out for a selected group of creators and in the time being, it will be launched for everyone using this platform throughout the globe.

Also Read: Using TikTok and Snack Video is ‘Haraam’: Fatwa



