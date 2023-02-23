TikTok Star Jannat Mirza Furious Over Presence of Youtubers at TikTok Exclusive Event

Advertisement

Recently, TikTok conducted its first-ever event in Pakistan in conjunction with the introduction of its Safety Ambassadors Program to raise awareness about digital safety in the country. TikTok has more than one billion monthly active users worldwide, making it one of the biggest social platforms. The #SaferTogether campaign in Pakistan is another move in the right way for the platform, which has been lauded for its innovative community.

Advertisement

However, a famous Tiktok star Jannat Mirza has raised an issue and criticized the organizers of the event. She pointed out that the guests called at the event were famous Youtube celebrities rather than TikTok stars. Jannat further asserted that top TikTok content creators should have been invited to such an event so they could have shared their innovative ideas. Furthermore, she told that they asked some questions at the event and the answer provided was inappropriate. “I wasn’t here in Pakistan, otherwise, I would have raised the issue before the event,” Jannat added.

The event featured a number of notable YouTubers including Taimur Salahuddin (aka Mooroo), Irfan Junejo, Faiza Saleem, Amtul Haseen Baweja, Hamza Bhatti, Areeka Haq, Anoushey Ashraf and Kazi Muhammad Akber

Advertisement

One Probable Reason why TikTokers Don’t Want YouTubers at their Exclusive Events:

There are instances where some TikTokers prefer to keep their platforms and events exclusive to TikTok creators. One reason for this could be that TikTok and YouTube have different audiences and cultures, and some TikTokers may feel that bringing in YouTubers could dilute the unique vibe and community of their events. Additionally, there may be a perception among some TikTokers that YouTubers are more focused on traditional content creation and less on the creative experimentation that TikTok is known for.

Check out? TikTok Adds new Exciting Shopping Features While Instagram Drifts Away